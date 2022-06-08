Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys Shares of 28,800 First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,949,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,366,000 after acquiring an additional 27,472 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,557,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,482,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,860,000 after buying an additional 13,166 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,370,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,056,000 after acquiring an additional 70,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,134,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,248,000 after acquiring an additional 295,171 shares during the period. 68.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.36. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.03. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $92.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. First Commonwealth Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 36.09%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FCF shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

