Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys Shares of 4,855 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,383,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,597 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $43,651,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,608,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,051,000 after buying an additional 481,137 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,101,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,437,000 after buying an additional 368,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,907,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,579,000 after buying an additional 310,252 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STLD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $420,890.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 724,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,464,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $85.82 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $100.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.74.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $0.44. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

