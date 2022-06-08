Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys Shares of 5,211 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $106.21 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.51 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The company has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRU. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.21.

Prudential Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.