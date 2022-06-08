Mirabella Financial Services LLP Has $335,000 Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Ameren were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ameren by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 784,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,835,000 after buying an additional 483,023 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,051,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,590,000 after purchasing an additional 482,848 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Ameren by 447.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 330,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,427,000 after purchasing an additional 270,225 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Ameren by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,636,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,636,000 after purchasing an additional 264,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 2,538.0% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 236,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,161,000 after buying an additional 227,584 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

In other news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,541 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,799.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $250,691.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,113,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,364. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AEE opened at $93.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.74. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $79.35 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.51%.

About Ameren (Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.