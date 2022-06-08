Mirabella Financial Services LLP Has $509,000 Holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lessened its stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,780 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Zuora were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Zuora by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Zuora by 3.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Zuora by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Zuora by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zuora by 3.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 9,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $145,744.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,611.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,206 shares of company stock valued at $830,044. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ZUO opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. Zuora, Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.04.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.36%. The company had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZUO shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Zuora to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zuora has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

