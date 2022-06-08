Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $447,000 in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 32.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 34,813 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 869.6% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JLL opened at $190.28 on Wednesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $180.30 and a 1-year high of $275.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.42. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.25.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

