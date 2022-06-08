Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $455,000 in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,780 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,258,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $78,933,000 after acquiring an additional 21,707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,110,000 after purchasing an additional 25,335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,093,265 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,659,000 after purchasing an additional 26,412 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 10.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 749,470 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,590,000 after buying an additional 68,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,324,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Provident Financial Services stock opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $114.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 44.86%.

In other Provident Financial Services news, CEO George Lista sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $66,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,786.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $203,730 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

