Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $536,000 in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 426,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,435,000 after purchasing an additional 297,094 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Floor & Decor by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,159,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,756,000 after purchasing an additional 206,424 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FND shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $137.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.23.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $76.36 on Wednesday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.12 and a 1 year high of $145.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.30 and a 200 day moving average of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.21%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

