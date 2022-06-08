Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $564,000 in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,499,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,438,000 after buying an additional 164,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,266,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,189,000 after purchasing an additional 51,831 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,996,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,108,000 after purchasing an additional 101,760 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,143,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,265,000 after purchasing an additional 62,108 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,491,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.21.

PRU stock opened at $106.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.76. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.51 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

