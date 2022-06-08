Mirabella Financial Services LLP Lowers Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,347 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDT. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.52.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $96.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $94.57 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a market cap of $129.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 67.56%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

