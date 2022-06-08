Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New $430,000 Investment in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,823.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,953 shares of company stock valued at $995,989 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ES stock opened at $92.84 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.83 and its 200-day moving average is $87.75. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 67.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

