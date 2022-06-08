Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New $490,000 Investment in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,781,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,592,000 after purchasing an additional 145,840 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,327,000 after acquiring an additional 143,358 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,179,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,681,000 after acquiring an additional 207,483 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,800,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

ARI stock opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 66.05 and a quick ratio of 66.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.25. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $16.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.28.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 70.24% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.16%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.13%.

In related news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $126,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,606.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.