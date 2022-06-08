Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New Investment in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in National Bank by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,394,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,458,000 after acquiring an additional 118,122 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in National Bank by 8.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,026,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,564,000 after buying an additional 78,107 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in National Bank by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,546,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in National Bank by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 538,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,668,000 after acquiring an additional 23,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,963,000 after acquiring an additional 108,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

In other National Bank news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $428,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NBHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on National Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on National Bank from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of NBHC opened at $41.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.51. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.89.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.06). National Bank had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 28.64%. The firm had revenue of $67.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

