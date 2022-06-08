Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases New Holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SXI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Standex International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Standex International by 316.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,382 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Standex International by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 45,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Standex International by 214.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.84, for a total value of $110,208.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,168.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $95.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Standex International Co. has a 12 month low of $86.30 and a 12 month high of $121.44.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.92 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Standex International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SXI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Standex International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair raised Standex International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Standex International from $139.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

