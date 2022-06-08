Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases New Holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 37,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in TransAlta by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,841,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,100 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,664,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,883,000 after purchasing an additional 236,276 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the 4th quarter valued at $23,860,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in TransAlta by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,214,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,502,000 after purchasing an additional 237,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 16.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,000,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after buying an additional 139,858 shares in the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TAC opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. TransAlta Co. has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.09%.
TAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.
TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.
