Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases Shares of 27,156 Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Park Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Park Aerospace by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Aerospace during the third quarter worth $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Park Aerospace stock opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $266.59 million, a PE ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average of $12.95. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $16.20.

Park Aerospace ( NYSE:PKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 6.39%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 97.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

