Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes $290,000 Position in SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 24,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SomaLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SomaLogic by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 62,011 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in SomaLogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in SomaLogic by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,142,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,222,000 after purchasing an additional 170,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SomaLogic by 523.1% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,052,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after purchasing an additional 883,494 shares in the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SLGC opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. SomaLogic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.54.

SomaLogic ( NASDAQ:SLGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLGC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SomaLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on SomaLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SomaLogic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

