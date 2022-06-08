Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes $593,000 Position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EDR. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 180.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the third quarter worth $202,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth $296,000. Institutional investors own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavor Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Endeavor Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Endeavor Group from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 34.00.

NYSE:EDR opened at 23.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,325.33 and a beta of 1.04. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of 17.42 and a 52-week high of 35.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 23.64 and a 200 day moving average of 28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.31 by 0.42. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of 1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.28 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Endeavor Group news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 83,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 19.42, for a total transaction of 1,629,687.56. Following the sale, the president now owns 160,739 shares in the company, valued at 3,121,551.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 7,479 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 19.09, for a total value of 142,774.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately 1,058,922.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,510 shares of company stock worth $10,138,695 in the last 90 days.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

