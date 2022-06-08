Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $29.39

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.39 and last traded at $29.47, with a volume of 2068 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.94.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
Mitsubishi Chemical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MTLHY)
