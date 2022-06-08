Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $29.39

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.39 and last traded at $29.47, with a volume of 2068 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.94.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Mitsubishi Chemical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MTLHY)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

