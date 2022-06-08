MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 181,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the quarter. MKS Instruments comprises about 0.9% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $31,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,711,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $820,550,000 after purchasing an additional 186,780 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,299,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $400,464,000 after purchasing an additional 116,574 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $258,348,000 after purchasing an additional 173,367 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,407,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $245,228,000 after purchasing an additional 25,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $132,151,000 after buying an additional 13,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.56.

MKSI traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,975. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $184.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.42 and its 200-day moving average is $145.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.12. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.57%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

