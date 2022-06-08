MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $9,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of PNC stock opened at $173.20 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.35 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.76%.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.67.

About The PNC Financial Services Group (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.