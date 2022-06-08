MML Investors Services LLC Cuts Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $8,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $308,029.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $775,198.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,525 shares of company stock worth $8,853,475 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ETSY opened at $81.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.76. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.40 and a 52 week high of $307.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Etsy from $154.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.89.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

