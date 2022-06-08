MML Investors Services LLC Grows Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,445 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $7,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 32,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 8,209 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,265,000.

Shares of LIT opened at $75.88 on Wednesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $97.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.01.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

