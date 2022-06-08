MML Investors Services LLC Has $10.17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $10,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

IWS stock opened at $115.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $106.16 and a 1-year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

