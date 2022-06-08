MML Investors Services LLC Has $7.43 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 9.19% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $7,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth approximately $428,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth approximately $696,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 103,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth $2,058,000.

Shares of BAUG stock opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.21 and a 200 day moving average of $31.99. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 52 week low of $29.38 and a 52 week high of $33.51.

