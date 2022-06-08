MML Investors Services LLC Has $9.43 Million Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,386 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $9,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 107,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,162,000 after buying an additional 25,402 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 124,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $823,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $795,000.

Shares of NOBL opened at $92.35 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.94.

