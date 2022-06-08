MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $8,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 195,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its holdings in CSX by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 80,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 38,325 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in CSX by 614.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 58,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 50,659 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.01. The company has a market capitalization of $70.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

