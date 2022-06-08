MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 7,031 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $8,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 4.0% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Unilever by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Shares of UL stock opened at $46.75 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.54 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.451 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

