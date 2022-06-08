MML Investors Services LLC Sells 12,163 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,163 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.20% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $10,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of FIXD stock opened at $47.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.50. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.84 and a fifty-two week high of $54.42.
