MML Investors Services LLC Sells 308,916 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,916 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $11,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,106,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,730 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,316,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,596,000 after purchasing an additional 873,149 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4,151.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 287,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,135,000 after buying an additional 280,877 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $18,915,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $17,750,000.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $71.31 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.57 and a 52 week high of $83.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.66.

