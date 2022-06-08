MML Investors Services LLC Sells 308,916 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,916 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,081.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter.

SCHM opened at $71.31 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.57 and a twelve month high of $83.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.66.

