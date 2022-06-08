Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.14-$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $54.50 million-$55.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $54.88 million.Model N also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.56-$0.59 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Model N in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.80.

NYSE MODN traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.82. 349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,669. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.34.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Model N had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Model N’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Model N will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $135,695.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,036.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 12,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $291,937.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,603,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,166 shares of company stock valued at $565,492 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Model N by 28.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Model N by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Model N by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 29,605 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Model N by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

