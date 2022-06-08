MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MoneyLion Inc. is a data-driven, digital financial platform. It offers mobile banking and financial membership to take control of their finances. The company operates principally in Sioux Falls and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. MoneyLion Inc., formerly known as Fusion Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in New York City. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

NYSE:ML opened at $1.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.29. MoneyLion has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $11.34.

In related news, CEO Diwakar Choubey bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Gary bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $152,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 207,942 shares of company stock valued at $399,334.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,260,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in MoneyLion by 12.3% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 4,315,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after buying an additional 471,848 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MoneyLion by 108.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,011,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after buying an additional 1,565,022 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,155,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the fourth quarter worth $5,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Company Profile (Get Rating)

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.

