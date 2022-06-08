Morgan Stanley Trims Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Target Price to $7.00

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s previous close.

CURV has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Torrid from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Torrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Torrid from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

CURV traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.53. 20,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,033. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average is $8.60. Torrid has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $33.19.

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.97 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Torrid will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Torrid by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Torrid by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Torrid during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

