Myers Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:MYE)

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

Myers Industries has a payout ratio of 29.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Myers Industries to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

Shares of MYE stock opened at $25.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Myers Industries has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $25.55. The company has a market cap of $920.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.05.

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Myers Industries will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

In other Myers Industries news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $92,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 41.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $434,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 59,827 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 192.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 24,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

