Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $168.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) will post sales of $168.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $171.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $164.60 million. Myriad Genetics posted sales of $189.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year sales of $685.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $680.10 million to $693.83 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $734.15 million, with estimates ranging from $720.90 million to $739.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MYGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 6,424 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $123,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,980 shares in the company, valued at $654,115. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,121,000 after purchasing an additional 107,760 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 28.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,551,000 after acquiring an additional 15,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 5.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 133,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MYGN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.77. 3,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,531. Myriad Genetics has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $36.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average is $24.54.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

