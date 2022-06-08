Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.45

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.45 and traded as low as $2.85. Nanophase Technologies shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 21,629 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average of $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.35 million, a PE ratio of 150.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter.

Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in the United States. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics, sun care, and skin care under the Solésence brand name; and advanced materials products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications.

