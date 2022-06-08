Nasdacoin (NSD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,005.00

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 665.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $41,036.45 and $4,005.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 185.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MYCE (MYCE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 28,216,130 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

