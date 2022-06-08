Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,673 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.46% of Natera worth $41,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Natera by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,079,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $474,337,000 after acquiring an additional 355,574 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,131,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Natera by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,514,000 after acquiring an additional 718,619 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Natera by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,862,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,527,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Natera by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,887,000 after purchasing an additional 204,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTRA. Stephens began coverage on Natera in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Natera to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Natera from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.15.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.05. Natera had a negative return on equity of 96.99% and a negative net margin of 81.90%. The company had revenue of $194.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $32,309.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,229.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz bought 219,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.74 per share, for a total transaction of $6,317,626.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,070,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,332 shares of company stock worth $659,678 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

