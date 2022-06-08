National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.32-$4.42 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.National Health Investors also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.38-4.48 EPS.

Shares of NHI traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,034. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $69.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.23. The company has a current ratio of 23.40, a quick ratio of 23.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.45). National Health Investors had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $71.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.65%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NHI. Capital One Financial began coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Health Investors from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth $215,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in National Health Investors by 191.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in National Health Investors by 29.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

