National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.38-4.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.50. National Health Investors also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.32-$4.42 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NHI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Health Investors from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.40.

NHI traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $61.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,034. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.98 and a 200-day moving average of $56.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 23.40, a quick ratio of 23.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. National Health Investors has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $69.23.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $71.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.06 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,404,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,907,000 after buying an additional 60,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,874,000 after buying an additional 145,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,904,000 after buying an additional 299,737 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,688,000 after buying an additional 26,611 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 360,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,301,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

