Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Shares Bought by Skye Global Management LP

Skye Global Management LP grew its position in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) by 141.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Skye Global Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Nautilus Biotechnology worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NAUT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Nautilus Biotechnology alerts:

NAUT stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,361. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.29. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $12.38.

Nautilus Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:NAUT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NAUT. Zacks Investment Research cut Nautilus Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Nautilus Biotechnology from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

In related news, CEO Sujal M. Patel purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,964,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,459,372.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Nautilus Biotechnology (Get Rating)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.