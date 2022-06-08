Navcoin (NAV) Price Reaches $0.0885 on Major Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 8th. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0885 or 0.00000292 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $6.52 million and $89,390.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000671 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001620 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000296 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008844 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,650,733 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.