Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.55 Million

Analysts predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) will report $103.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100.88 million to $106.21 million. Navigator reported sales of $68.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Navigator will report full year sales of $413.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $411.29 million to $415.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $431.01 million, with estimates ranging from $430.95 million to $431.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. Navigator had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

NVGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Navigator in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Navigator from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVGS traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,972. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -95.86 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.94. Navigator has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $15.21.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,985,578 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,612,000 after purchasing an additional 174,499 shares in the last quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navigator by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC now owns 1,296,762 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,502,000 after acquiring an additional 19,299 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Navigator by 1.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,115,988 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Navigator by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,564 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after buying an additional 118,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Navigator by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,045,559 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after purchasing an additional 21,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

