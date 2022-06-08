Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Gap Down to $14.38

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.38, but opened at $13.94. Navigator shares last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 198 shares traded.

NVGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Navigator from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Navigator in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.86 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. Navigator had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navigator in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navigator in the first quarter valued at $170,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 20.4% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Navigator in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navigator in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Company Profile (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

