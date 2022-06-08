Nearmap (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF – Get Rating) were up 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 19,050 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,725% from the average daily volume of 1,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.00.

About Nearmap (OTCMKTS:NEAPF)

Nearmap Ltd provides cloud-based geospatial information services in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and North America. It offers aerial imagery maps, such as vertical and oblique imagery, Nearmap 3D, Nearmap AI, and Nearmap on OpenSolar. Its solutions are used in architecture and engineering, construction, insurance and financial services, property and real estate, roofing, solar, telecommunication, transportation and logistics, and utilities, as well as government sector.

