NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.48 billion-$1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.NetApp also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.40-$5.60 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded down $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,273,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,068. NetApp has a 52 week low of $64.58 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.50.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NetApp to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America cut shares of NetApp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $102.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.42.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,124,859. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in NetApp by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

