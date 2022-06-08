Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) and Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Financial Survey

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) and Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Neurocrine Biosciences and Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences 5.91% 5.30% 3.49% Ayala Pharmaceuticals -1,403.90% -115.40% -98.11%

This table compares Neurocrine Biosciences and Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences $1.13 billion 8.05 $89.60 million $0.72 132.60 Ayala Pharmaceuticals $3.51 million 7.47 -$40.25 million ($2.75) -0.68

Neurocrine Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Ayala Pharmaceuticals. Ayala Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neurocrine Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and Ayala Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences 1 7 9 0 2.47 Ayala Pharmaceuticals 0 0 7 0 3.00

Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $112.21, suggesting a potential upside of 17.54%. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $18.14, suggesting a potential upside of 875.42%. Given Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ayala Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences.

Volatility and Risk

Neurocrine Biosciences has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences beats Ayala Pharmaceuticals on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas. Its lead asset is INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia. The company's commercial products include ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA for the management of moderate to severe endometriosis pain in women; and ORIAHNN, a non-surgical oral medication option for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women. Its product candidates in clinical development include NBI-921352 for treating pediatric patients, as well as adult focal epilepsy indications; and NBI-827104 to treat rare pediatric epilepsy and essential tremor. The company's products in clinical development also comprise NBI-1065845 for the treatment of major depressive disorder; NBI-1065846 for treating anhedonia in major depressive disorder; and NBI-118568 for the treatment of schizophrenia. It has license and collaboration agreements with Heptares Therapeutics Limited; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd; Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.; BIAL – Portela & Ca, S.A.; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation; and AbbVie Inc. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, a potent, selective, and injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations. It is also involved in developing AL102, a potent, selective, and oral small molecule GSI that is in Phase II/III pivotal study for the treatment of desmoid tumors. Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Limited to develop AL102 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

