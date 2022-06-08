NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) Stock Price Up 15.2%

Shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NMTC – Get Rating) traded up 15.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.14. 101,443 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 121,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies from $5.75 to $3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th.
The stock has a market cap of $18.46 million and a P/E ratio of -1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69.
NeuroOne Medical Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NMTC)
NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NMTC)
- It’s Time To PLAY With Dave & Buster’s
- Seagate Technology: Improved Fundamentals & Recovering Technicals
- It’s A Sweet Time To Buy The J.M. Smucker Co.
- Don’t Rush Out To Buy G-III Apparel
- Target’s Warning Is Dire News For The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.