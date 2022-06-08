NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) Trading 15.2% Higher

Shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NMTC – Get Rating) traded up 15.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.14. 101,443 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 121,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies from $5.75 to $3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $18.46 million and a P/E ratio of -1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMTC. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $967,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $921,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $728,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Company Profile

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders.

